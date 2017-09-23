President of Artsakh attends event dedicated to Day of Stepanakert

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. On September 23 Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan participated in the celebration dedicated to the Day of Stepanakert, press service of the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sahakyan visited the park after Stephan Shahumyan in the capital and laid wreath on the monument of Stephan Shahoumyan.

Parliameny Speaker Ashot Ghulyan, acting Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan, Stepanakert Mayor Suren Grigoryan, delegation of the Yerevan city administration and other officials were present at the event.