Armenian delegate to carry out observer mission at upcoming independence referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the upcoming independence referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan, chairman of Armenia’s Democratic Party Aram Sargsyan departed for Erbil to carry out observer mission at the invitation of the election commission on holding the referendum, the Party’s press service told Armenpress.



