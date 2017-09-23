Artsakh’s acting PM hosts delegation of Armenian community of Toronto

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan on September 22 hosted the delegation of the Armenian community of Toronto led by head of the community Hakob Jambazyan, press service of the Artsakh government told Armenpress.

The acting PM welcomed the delegation members and said the Armenian community of Canada is among the most organized communities of the Diaspora. “It’s very welcoming that the Canadian-Armenians, being as one of the representatives of the Armenian traditional Diaspora, managed to maintain the Armenian identity in an organized way. I would like to highlight the major and important role of Canadian-Armenians in the development of Artsakh, and I express our deepest gratitude for that”, Harutyunyan said, adding that numerous programs have been implemented in Artsakh through the active assistance of Canadian-Armenians to programs of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund and other charity organizations.

In his turn Hakob Jambazyan thanked for the warm reception and said their regular visit to Artsakh is again with charity mission and the entire Armenian community of Canada stands together with Artsakh with all its capacities. “Living away from the homeland we are always interested in the problems existing here, and our desire is to see them solved as soon as possible. This time we have brought with us medicine and necessary items for the Defense Army”, he said.

During the meeting certain issues relating to strengthening the mutual partnership between Artsakh and the Armenian community of Canada were discussed.