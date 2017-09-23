Armenian FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Ambassador Kasprzyk
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. On the sidelines of the New York visit, Armenia’s minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandian had a meeting with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA), foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan said.
The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk was also present at the meeting.
Minister Nalbandian is expected to have a meeting with Azerbaijan’s foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov on September 23. The agenda of the meeting includes the issue of organizing the possible meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents, as well as the schedule of the Co-Chairs’ regional visit.
