PM Karapetyan holds consultation on use of EU’s GSP+ system

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. On September 22 a working consultation was held in the Armenian government led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan during which issues relating to the implementation process of international commitments assumed by Armenia aimed at using the EU’s GSP+ (Generalized Scheme of Preferences) were discussed, press service of the government told Armenpress.

The PM was reported on the works done according to sectors, the interim results and further steps. He gave certain instructions to the representatives to continue the works in a coordinated manner and complete them on the set deadlines.