Armenian government plans to improve Gyumri airport’s infrastructures

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s government plans to make new investments in Gyumri’s Shirak airport to improve the infrastructures and make the conditions more convenient, Sergey Avetisyan – head of the general department of civil aviation, told a press conference on September 22, reports Armenpress.

“This year we have already launched the works on this path. Over 2 million USD investment has been made in the airport”, he said.

He said large parking is being built in the airport, new big space for technical requirements is being constructed. “The heating system also changes”, Sergey Avetisyan said.

He added that at the moment the Gyumri airport has no technical opportunities for cargo transportations since there are no opportunities to serve cargo transporting aircrafts. “However, this issue is also in our plans. If there is a demand to carry out cargo transportations, we will immediately prepare a respective plan and will implement it”, he said.