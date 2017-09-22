Armenian MP urges Azerbaijan not to feed future generations with Armenophobia and xenophobia at Euronest Baku conference

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armen Ashotyan – chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs, head of the Armenian parliamentary delegation to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, delivered a speech during the assembly’s ongoing conference in Baku on September 22, press service of the standing committee told Armenpress.

Armen Ashotyan thanked the Euronest PA Secretariat and the Azerbaijani delegation for organization of the conference and the invitation, talked about the Armenian delegation’s decision to arrive in Baku, stating that the decision was mainly related with the fact that Armenia first of all considers itself as bearer of the European value system and part of the European family, thus, it could not refrain from participating in such important conference and discussions. In this context, Ashotyan highlighted Armenia’s participation to the Euronest PA, attached importance to the signing of Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement in November 2017.

Ashotyan also commented on the attempts of certain Azerbaijani speakers to turn the platform of conference on women health and social issues into an anti-Armenian propaganda, adding that the Armenian delegation arrived in Baku to discuss the main topics of the conference, rather than the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

In this context, Ashotyan said in conflicts all conflicting sides suffer, thus it’s necessary to listen to all sides and discuss the existing issues within human rights and humanity frameworks regardless of political, ethnic and religious differences. He urged the Azerbaijani side not to feed the future generations with Armenophopia and xenophobia which will have its negative consequences for the entire region.

He also touched upon the problems of creating anti-Armenian stereotypes in the Azerbaijani education system, calling on to eliminate Armenophobia and xenophobia.

At the end of his speech Ashotyan handed ‘Azerbajan: childhood in hate’ work to Azerbaijan’s deputy minister of education which proves Armenophobia and hatred propaganda in Azerbaijan.