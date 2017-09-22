Armenia, Bahamas establish diplomatic relations
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian and the foreign minister of Bahamas Darren A. Henfield signed the protocol on establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries on September 21 in New York.
The ministers both expressed hope that the establishment of diplomatic ties will boost mutually beneficial cooperation in various sectors, as well as contribute to partnership in international organizations.
