Turkey also must be ready to normalize relations with Armenia – Garo Paylan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian lawmaker of the Turkish parliament Garo Paylan plans to find out from his government whether Turkey is ready to normalize the relations with Armenia, reports Armenpress.

“The Armenian-Turkish 2009 Zurich Protocols are important, but since 2015 the situation in Turkey is worse and will further worsen, however, it’s necessary to search for a way and make efforts. Armenia is ready to normalize the relations with Turkey, Armenia’s door is open, but Turkey also must be ready. At the moment there is no dialogue. I am here to have that dialogue. I saw that the Armenian government is ready, it says it is ready to that dialogue. And now I should return and ask our government whether they are also ready to that”, he said, commenting on the statement of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan at the UN General Assembly according to which Armenia will declare the Zurich Protocols on the Armenian-Turkish relations null and void until spring of 2018.

Garo Paylan arrived in Armenia on September 17 to take part in the 6th Armenia-Diaspora pan-Armenian forum.