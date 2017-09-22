Canada looks forward to further deepen collaboration with Armenia - PM Justin Trudeau

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau congratulated Armenia and the Armenian people on the 26th anniversary of the country’s Independence, reports Armenpress.

The congratulatory message says: “We join the people of Armenia and members of the Armenian community in Canada and around the world to celebrate the anniversary of Armenia's independence. Canada and the Republic of Armenia enjoy a dynamic and friendly relationship, built upon shared values of justice, democracy and freedom, people-to-people connections, and our collaboration in international organizations, including La Francophonie.

Canada looks forward to continuing to work with the Republic of Armenia to further strengthen the relationship between our two countries, and to deepen our collaboration on global and regional issues, including climate change, development cooperation, trade and investment, and peace and security”.

The Canadian PM said cultural diversity is one of the country’s greatest strengths and sources of pride. “I commend the Armenian Canadian community for their generosity and leadership in welcoming thousands of newcomers from Syria. When we come together to welcome newcomers, we strengthen our communities in long-lasting and significant ways”, he said, by once again congratulating Armenia’s Independence Day on behalf of the Canada government and his wife Sophie.