Aronian reaches World Cup final

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian has reached the World Cup final.

“I am happy since I also qualified for the contenders tournament. The final will be as a bonus. I didn’t specially prepare for the tie-break. You only have to believe in yourself in such games. Both me and Lagrave were nervous”, Aronian said, according to Chess-news.

The World Cup is held in Tbilisi, Georgia.