Aronian reaches World Cup final
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian has reached the World Cup final.
“I am happy since I also qualified for the contenders tournament. The final will be as a bonus. I didn’t specially prepare for the tie-break. You only have to believe in yourself in such games. Both me and Lagrave were nervous”, Aronian said, according to Chess-news.
The World Cup is held in Tbilisi, Georgia.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
10:44, 09.22.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/79 – Three new books are in the list
11:20, 09.15.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/78 – New book enters to the list
- 12:33 Armenian FM Nalbandian meets with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in NYC
- 12:31 Armenian defense minister hosts delegation of US Congress
- 12:26 Armenian FM meets with UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs
- 12:24 NATO’s James Appathurai to visit Baku
- 12:23 UN Special Rapporteur on right to health to visit Armenia
- 12:19 Garo Paylan willing to be “a bridge” for Armenian-Turkish relations
- 12:16 Euronest PA conference kicks off in Baku, Armenian lawmakers in attendance
- 12:01 Canada looks forward to further deepen collaboration with Armenia - PM Justin Trudeau
- 11:57 Government to establish interagency commission for holding international economic forum
- 11:50 Airliner arrives in Gyumri with 1,5 hour delay after emergency landing in Russian town
- 11:35 EU to host conference in Brussels to discuss Syria’s restoration
- 11:21 Aronian reaches World Cup final
- 10:56 Armenian foreign minister to hold meeting with Azerbaijani counterpart in New York Sep. 23
- 10:53 Erdogan’s speech interrupted twice in US by protesters
- 10:44 YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/79 – Three new books are in the list
- 10:19 Mexico earthquake death toll rises to 273
- 09:55 US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson thanks Armenia for dedication to regional stability
- 09:50 UN Security Council concerned over planned referendum in Kurdistan Region
- 09:03 European Stocks - 21-09-17
- 09:02 US stocks down - 21-09-17
- 09:01 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-09-17
- 08:59 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 21-09-17
- 08:59 Oil Prices - 21-09-17
- 09.21-21:20 France will always stand with Armenia during solving its key problems in the future – Macron congratulates Serzh Sargsyan
- 09.21-20:15 Tomorrow’s Armenia will present itself to the world as a fast developing country – congratulatory message of President Sargsyan
- 09.21-17:45 Armenian President awards Youri Djorkaeff with “Gratitude” medal
- 09.21-17:09 President Sargsyan congratulates Armenia’s Jewish community on New Year
- 09.21-16:37 Cem Özdemir awarded with Mkhitar Gosh medal
- 09.21-16:12 German MP exposed as being paid Azerbaijani lobbyist
- 09.21-15:45 Armenian President awards Czech MP authoring Armenian Genocide recognition resolution
- 09.21-15:33 Solemn awarding ceremony takes place at Presidential Palace in connection with 26th anniversary of Armenia’s independence
- 09.21-15:11 President Sargsyan receives congratulatory messages from Pope Francis, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and other leaders
- 09.21-15:00 Lapshin pities Azerbaijani high ranking law enforcement officers who appeared in stupid situation due to Azerbaijani authorities
- 09.21-14:44 Eduardo Eurnekian bestowed with National Hero title
- 09.21-14:11 Armenian, Lebanese FMs discuss bilateral agenda
19:21, 09.15.2017
Viewed 1864 times Another revelation linked with “Azerbaijani Laundromat” – CNN employee received 2.6million USD from Azerbaijan
12:37, 09.18.2017
Viewed 1750 times Our goal is to have 4 million population by 2040 – President Sargsyan
18:55, 09.15.2017
Viewed 1646 times Former ambassador of Azerbaijan to EU makes scandalous announcement over “Azerbaijani Laundromat”- sex scandal with participation of MEPs may come to surface
19:55, 09.15.2017
Viewed 1557 times Lapshin categorically denies Azerbaijani allegations about his suicide attempt – First note of the blogger after abandoning jail
14:26, 09.15.2017
Viewed 1537 times Alexander Lapshin attacked and severely battered in Baku jail, denies suicide attempt