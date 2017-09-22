Mexico earthquake death toll rises to 273

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The death toll from Mexico's powerful earthquake has risen to 273 according to officials, BBC reports.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said that rescuing and attending to those injured by Tuesday's 7.1 magnitude quake would remain "the highest priority".

The quake toppled dozens of buildings and left millions without electricity.

Rescuers believe that people may still be trapped alive in as many as 10 buildings in Mexico City alone.

The new death toll was announced by Mexico's emergency services chief and the president's office.