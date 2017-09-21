President Sargsyan receives congratulatory messages from Pope Francis, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and other leaders

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the independence of Armenia, President Serzh Sargsyan receives congratulatory messages from heads of different states and international organizations, religious leaders and individuals.

ARMENPRESS reports Pope Francis, Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, President of China Xi Jinping, Queen Elizabeth II, President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan, Prime Minister of Japan Shinzō Abe, President of the Federal Republic of Brazil Michel Temer, President of the Federal Republic of Austria Alexander van der Bellen, King of Belgium Philippe, King of Sweden Carl Gustav XVI, President of the Republic of India Ram Nath Kovind, President of Singapore Halimah Yacob, Governor General of Australia Peter Cosgrove, President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, President of Romania Klaus Werner Iohannis, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili, President of the Italian Republic Sergio Machalilla, President of the United States of Mexico Enrique Pena Nieto, President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, President of the Syrian Arab Republic Bashar al-Assad, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Moroccan King Mohammed VI, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon have congratulated President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan who continues to receive new congratulatory messages.