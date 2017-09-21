Any change putting Artsakh’s security under risk is inadmissible – FM Mirzoyan
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Karen Mirzoyan urges not to make far-reaching conclusions from the announcements concerning territories. Karen Mirzoyan told the reporters at “Yerablur” pantheon that there is nothing new in what has been said. The same things were said in the past as well. “This is about the so-called Madrid principles. One should not make far-reaching conclusions”, ARMENPRESS reports Mirzoyan saying.
At the same time the Foreign Minister of Artsakh stressed that the existence of the proposal of surrendering some territories is explained by the factor that for a long time Artsakh has been excluded from the negotiation table. “The return of Nagorno Karabakh to the negotiation table will allow work on such proposals and schemes that reflect the reality and will ensure the security of the people of Artsakh”, Karen Mirzoyan emphasized.
To the question which territories might be the talks about, Artsakh’s FM mentioned that the territories that are inseparable part of Artsakh are part of Artsakh’s security system. “Any change that can jeopardize Artsakh’s security is inadmissible. Our pivotal goal is to ensure the security of the people of Artsakh and saying Artsakh we understand the entire territory of Artsakh”, Mirzoyan said.
