Armenian Premier appoints deputy ministers

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan two deputy ministers of Labor and Social Affairs were appointed. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Government of Armenia, Tadevos Avetisyan and Smbat Saiyan were appointed to the vacant positions.

The two positions of deputy ministers remained vacant since Jemma Badalyan was elected an MP and Ashot Margaryan was released according to his application.