YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia acquires as much armaments as needed for the security of our country, Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Armenia Movses Hakobyan told the reporters at “Yerablur”. Referring to the question about the Russian arms sales to Azerbaijan, Movses Hakobyan emphasized that any kind of arms acquired by Azerbaijan is a threat for Armenia and Artsakh.

Speaking about the announcement attributed to the Armenian Foreign Minister about the surrender of the territories that do not put Artsakh’s security under threat, the Chief of General Staff said that he does not know any territories the surrender of which will not jeopardize Artsakh’ security.

To the question if the army will oppose the surrender of territories, Movses Hakobyan answered that the army will do whatever the political leadership decides. “Moreover, we need new and better territories that will ensure the security of Artsakh”, Hakobyan said.