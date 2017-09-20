Blaming Armenians for Khojaly incidents is the same as if Hitler would blame USA and USSR for Holocaust - senior lawmaker

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The speech of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev at the UN General Assembly once again reflected the ridiculous situation he has appeared in, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov told ARMENPRESS, commenting on the speech of the Azerbaijani president at the UN General Assembly.

Referring to Aliyev’s announcements about the Khojaly incidents, Sharmazanov expressed conviction that if junior Aliyev was in the front line during the Khojaly incidents, but not in Turkey gathering capital or enjoying various pleasures, he would hardly make today such a stupid announcement having nothing in common with the reality.

“Since he was absent and did not witness those incidents, I would advise him to read the memories or the interview to “Vedomosti” periodical of one of the former presidents of his country, Ayaz Mutallibov, where the former Azerbaijani president clearly states that the only side responsible for the Khojaly incidents is Azerbaijan’s “National front”. It’s not the Armenian side that says this, but the president of Azerbaijan of that time. With such announcements Aliyev again demonstrates the ridiculous situation he has appeared in”, Sharmazanov stressed.

The Vice President of the parliament added that blaming Armenians for Khojaly incidents is the same as if Hitler would blame the USA and USSR for the Holocaust.