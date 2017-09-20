My heart is broken - Jackie Speier and the other US congressmen visit Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The members of the Delegation of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to USA Grigor Hovhannisyan visited to Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex on September 20.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, the guests laid flowers at the Saint Martyrs’ monument and honored with bowing and silence the memory of the innocent victims.

They have also been in the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, got acquainted with the exhibits and left a note in the Book of Commemoration.

The U.S. Congressman Jackie Speier talked about his impressions, noting: “My heart is broken. I am very excited. We should not forget what happened in 1915. Unfortunately, today in many countries the so-called spirit of the genocide freely walks in many countries. We should fight in order such tragedies will not be repeated.

Also I would like to thank the Government of Armenia, the Armenians worldwide for building such Memorial Complex.”