Armenian Premier receives Minister of Tourism of Lebanon Avedis Guidanian

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia received on September 20 Minister of Tourism of Lebanon Avedis Guidanian.

The Armenian PM highlighted development of cooperation with the friendly state of Lebanon not only in the sphere of tourism but also in other spheres of economy. Karen Karapetyan assessed light industry, agriculture, IT and jewelry as sectors with particular potential for mutually beneficial cooperation. Premier Karapetyan also referred to the major economic and investment conference to take place next fall, highlighting the participation of the Lebanese business representatives. He emphasized that the Government of Armenia is ready to discuss any investment project for their successful implementation.

Avedis Guidanian noted with satisfaction that Lebanese tourists are rather interested in Armenia and their goal is to double the number of touristic visits. The Lebanese Minister added that they have agreed with the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia to implement a number of targeted projects that will foster partnership in the sphere of tourism.

He assessed the economic conference that will take place in 2018 as a good opportunity to get acquainted with the investment opportunities in Armenia and expressed readiness to introduce the initiatives of the Armenian Government to the Lebanese side in detail.