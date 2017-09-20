Temperature to drop by 3-4 degrees in Armenia, clear weather expected
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Meteorologists of the ministry of emergency situations say clear weather is expected in Armenia September 21-25. The ministry also issued a high fire alert for the period.
Temperature will decrease by 3-4 degrees September 23-25.
Clear weather is forecast for the Armenian capital Yerevan as well.
