Temperature to drop by 3-4 degrees in Armenia, clear weather expected


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Meteorologists of the ministry of emergency situations say clear weather is expected in Armenia September 21-25. The ministry also issued a high fire alert for the period.

Temperature will decrease by 3-4 degrees September 23-25.

Clear weather is forecast for the Armenian capital Yerevan as well.



