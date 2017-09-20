Armenian Parliament’s Vice Speaker hosts Garo Paylan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov on September 20 hosted ethnic Armenian lawmaker of the Turkish parliament Garo Paylan who is in Armenia for participating in the 6th Armenia-Diaspora conference, press service of the parliament told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by former MP Aragats Akhoyan.

Welcoming the guest, Vice Speaker Sharmazanov highly appreciated Garo Paylan’s activity and his efforts aimed at establishing democracy in Turkey, as well as his political stance. “We are very proud that we have an Armenian lawmaker in the Turkish parliament. I want to specifically appreciate your personal contribution: we are carefully and proudly following your activity. The incident that happened to you once again shows that Turkey has not changed within 100 years. 100 years ago Krikor Zohrab was killed in the parliament of the Ottoman Turkey, and 100 years later you were hit in the Turkish parliament for your beliefs. However, despite this, you have maintained your high civil stance”, the Vice Speaker said. Sharmazanov touched upon the ties and issues relating to Diaspora, attached importance to deepening Fatherland-Diaspora ties and Armenia’s steps to solve issues of Diaspora.

The meeting also focused on regional affairs, the international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide, the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Garo Paylan thanked for the reception, talked about Turkey’s policy and his concerns, drew parallels between the current Turkish policy and the events happened 100 years ago.