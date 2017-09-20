Garo Paylan visits Armenian Genocide Memorial on first day of Yerevan visit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Turkish Member of Parliament of Armenian ethnicity Garo Paylan visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on September 17, the first day of his visit to Armenia for the Armenia-Diaspora forum.

Paylan toured the Memorial along with Brian Ardouny, executive director of the Armenian Assembly of America (AAA), Arpi Vardanyan – regional director of the AAA, regional expert Alin Ozinyan and advisor Tamar Nalji.

At the end of the visit, Garo Paylan signed the honorary guest book.

Suren Manukyan, acting director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute gave a copy of the “Armenian Genocide: Frontpage Coverage in the World Press” book by H. Demoyan to Garo Paylan.