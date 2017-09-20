Turkey starts talks with France, Italy over air defense systems, Stoltenberg says

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. After acquiring the S-400 missile defense systems from Russia, Turkey began talks with France and Italy over acquiring similar weapons systems, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters September 19, according to AP.

According to the NATO chief, he held a meeting in the evening of September 18 with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who told him about the negotiations with France and Italy for acquiring the SAMP/T air defense systems.