Turkey starts talks with France, Italy over air defense systems, Stoltenberg says
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. After acquiring the S-400 missile defense systems from Russia, Turkey began talks with France and Italy over acquiring similar weapons systems, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters September 19, according to AP.
According to the NATO chief, he held a meeting in the evening of September 18 with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who told him about the negotiations with France and Italy for acquiring the SAMP/T air defense systems.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
11:20, 09.15.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/78 – New book enters to the list
12:03, 09.01.2017
YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/76 - ‘Nazar the Brave’ is in the list
- 12:14 South Korea to guarantee security at Pyeongchang Olympics
- 12:11 Turkey starts talks with France, Italy over air defense systems, Stoltenberg says
- 12:03 ‘We build new Armenia with new prospects’, says Parliament Speaker
- 11:57 Turkish citizen detained after trespassing Armenia border
- 11:54 Parliament Speaker Babloyan assures no solution can prevail over Artsakh people’s free will
- 11:45 Armenia’s economy & investments minister holds meeting with Lebanon’s tourism minister in Yerevan
- 11:42 FM Nalbandian meets with Canadian counterpart in New York
- 10:57 Armenian foreign minister meets with UAE minister of state for foreign affairs
- 10:28 Mexico earthquake death toll reaches 226
- 10:20 Armenia ready to participate in possible discussions on peacemaking efforts in Syria – President Sargsyan
- 10:18 Armenian foreign minister to meet Azerbaijani counterpart in New York
- 10:09 Armenia will declare Zurich Protocols null and void, says President Sargsyan
- 10:06 UAE President, Vice President and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi congratulate Armenian President on Independence Day
- 09:52 140 dead in Mexico earthquake
- 09:50 President Sargsyan meets with representatives of US Armenian community institutions, church dioceses in UN HQ
- 09:44 President Sargsyan participates in US counterpart Donald Trump’s UN reception in New York
- 09:42 Armenian President meets with UN Secretary-General
- 09:39 ‘NK conflict can be resolved through people’s right to self-determination’ – Armenian President delivers speech at UN General Assembly
- 09:31 President Sargsyan meets with Polish counterpart
- 09:04 European Stocks - 19-09-17
- 09:03 US stocks up - 19-09-17
- 09:02 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-09-17
- 09:01 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 19-09-17
- 09:00 Oil Prices - 19-09-17
- 08:59 Thailand-Armenia tourism flow increases: Armenian Consulate plans to intensity efforts on this path
- 09.19-23:32 President Sargsyan meets with ICRC President at UN headquarters
- 09.19-21:07 Artsakh deserves international recognition – Congressman Pallone
- 09.19-20:20 Artsakh’s President awards 3 US congressmen for contribution to Artsakh’s recognition
- 09.19-19:59 IT sector’s development can ensure radical development for Armenia – Hovik Musayelyan
- 09.19-19:25 President of Artsakh awards Armenian Missionary Association of America
- 09.19-18:32 Garo Paylan awarded with YSU Gold Medal
- 09.19-17:32 Senior lawmaker Ashotyan expects greater efforts from Diaspora on settlement of Artsakh issue
- 09.19-17:29 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-09-17
- 09.19-17:28 Asian Stocks - 19-09-17
- 09.19-16:48 MP Ashotyan to vote against EEU withdrawal bill
11:27, 09.13.2017
Viewed 1664 times H.E. Estera Mkrtumyan appointed Armenian Ambassador to Uruguay, Chile and Peru
19:21, 09.15.2017
Viewed 1656 times Another revelation linked with “Azerbaijani Laundromat” – CNN employee received 2.6million USD from Azerbaijan
15:43, 09.14.2017
Viewed 1630 times Ankara Mayor urges to pray for more devastating hurricanes in US
12:47, 09.13.2017
Viewed 1626 times Turkey pulls up all drawbridges with EU – European Commission President
10:38, 09.14.2017
Viewed 1587 times ‘We succeeded in laying solid foundations of principles of democratic governance’ – President Sargsyan