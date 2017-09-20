Armenian foreign minister to meet Azerbaijani counterpart in New York

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian, who is among President Serzh Sargsyan’s delegation for the UN General Assembly in New York, will continue participating in the session’s works.

The foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS FM Edward Nalbandian is scheduled to meet with counterparts of several countries and heads of international organizations.

Nalbandian will also meet with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in New York.

A meeting between Edward Nalbandian and Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov is also planned.