UAE President, Vice President and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi congratulate Armenian President on Independence Day  

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Emir of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent congratulatory messages to President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on the Independence Day, reports Armenpress.

The congratulatory message of the UAE President says:

“Taking this opportunity of your country’s Independence Day, I have an honor to address my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and to your friendly people.

I wish Your Excellency good health, happiness and success, and welfare and prosperity to your people.

Please accept my sincere congratulations and assurances of my respect”.

The UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Emir of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s message runs as follows:

“Taking this opportunity of your country’s Independence Day, I have an honor to address my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and to your friendly people.

I wish Your Excellency good health, and constant progress and welfare to your people under your leadership.

Please accept my sincere congratulations and assurances of my respect”.

The congratulatory message of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi says:

“Taking this opportunity of your country’s Independence Day, I have an honor to address my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and to your friendly people.

I wish Your Excellency good health, and constant progress and welfare to your people under your leadership.

Please accept my sincere congratulations and assurances of my respect”.