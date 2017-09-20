President Sargsyan meets with representatives of US Armenian community institutions, church dioceses in UN HQ

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan had meetings with representatives of the Armenian community institutions and church dioceses of the United States in the UN headquarters in New York, after delivering a speech at the 72nd General Assembly on September 19, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

The meeting focused on several issues of Pan-Armenian significance, as well as the agenda of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora forum.