Armenian President meets with UN Secretary-General

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on September 19 met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the UN headquarters, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting President Sargsyan once again congratulated the UN chief and wished success in this high and responsible mission. Serzh Sargsyan and António Guterres remembered with warm Mr. Guterres’ visit to Armenia as a UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the productive dialogue held within the frames of the visit.

President Serzh Sargsyan said this year Armenia marked the 25th anniversary of its membership to the UN and highlighted with satisfaction that since its membership Armenia is actively engaged in the works of the UN and its structures. According to the President, over the past 25 years Armenia has always felt the UN’s targeted assistance to Armenia which boosted and strengthened Armenia’s development potential. In this sense the President expressed satisfaction over the productive cooperation and expressed hope that under Mr. Guterres it will further strengthen and develop. Serzh Sargsyan assured that Armenia will consistently continue making efforts aimed at promoting the UN goals within the frames of ‘2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development’ and the commitment to implement the sustainable development goals.

Serzh Sargsyan informed that at the moment the nationalization and implementation process of the Sustainable Development Goals is underway in Armenia. A roadmap has been developed for that purpose – National Action Plan for implementation of Sustainable Development Goals.

The two officials also discussed the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process during the meeting. The Armenian President thanked the UN chief for the complete support to the efforts of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office aimed at peacefully settling the NK conflict.



