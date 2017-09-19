President Sargsyan meets with ICRC President at UN headquarters

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. On September 19, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, while on a working visit to the US, met with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer at the UN headquarters, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Thankful for the meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the ICRC President expressed satisfaction with the ongoing close cooperation between the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Republic of Armenia.

Peter Maurer assured that his organization is ready to uphold the spirit of cooperation that is developing quite successfully, especially in healthcare, defense, the search for missing persons, as well as in humanitarian affairs and the protection of human rights.

The President of Armenia highlighted the importance of bilateral cooperation and the humanitarian mission carried out by the ICRC. President Sargsyan hailed their commitment to solving the humanitarian issues faced in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The President underscored that Armenia is highly appreciative of the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Nagorno Karabakh.