Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-09-17

YEREVAN, 19 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 September, USD exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 478.38 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.18 drams to 573.43 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 8.23 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.12 drams to 645.77 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 191.91 drams to 20180.46 drams. Silver price down by 3.39 drams to 269.62 drams. Platinum price down by 307.92 drams to 14765.06 drams.