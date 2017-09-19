Georgia not ready to become NATO member - Kurt Volker

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. US State Department's Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker says Georgia is not ready to become a member of NATO, Sputnik News reports.

“I am working hard to make sure that your aspirations will receive a respective support in the European Union and NATO. Unlike Ukraine, Georgia’s progress is greater. I mean the transparency, the contribution Georgia brought to the global security, the defense, anti-corruption reforms and etc. However, I don’t think that someone from NATO will say they are ready to accept Georgia as a member”, Kurt Volker told Kviris Palitra newspaper.

He said in order to join NATO the consent of all member states is necessary.