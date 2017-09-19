Armenian government to launch tax & customs reforms

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is discussing the implementation of reforms in the country’s tax and customs systems with global experts, PM Karapetyan said during the Armenia-Diaspora forum in response to a question from the audience.

“We will do those reforms packaged. If you have noticed, we’ve made an unprecedented step this year. At the end of last year, when approving the 2017 budget, we planned budget entry. There are very few governments which have such boldness”, he said.