Artsakh President meets with representatives of Armenian Assembly of America

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. On September 19 Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met with the co-chair of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Assembly of America (AAA) Anthony Barsamian, AAA executive director Bryan Ardouny and regional director of the organization Arpi Vardanyan in Yerevan, at the NKR Permanent Mission to Armenia, press service of the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

The meeting addressed issues related to the Artsakh - Diaspora ties and implementation of a range of projects in Artsakh.

President Sahakyan emphasized the role of the Armenian Assembly of America in supporting in diverse directions acknowledging its patriotic and highly professional activity.