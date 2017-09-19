Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute supplemented by valuable documents from Vatican archives

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute has been supplemented by valuable documents on the Armenian Genocide which were obtained from the Vatican secret archives, reports Armenpress.

The documents obtained by the assistance of Armenian Ambassador to Vatican Mikayel Minasyan and funds by Italian-Armenian businessman Artur Asatryan were handed to the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute on September 19.

The documents were handed by the author of ‘Armenians with origin’ TV program Manana Hakobyan to deputy director of the Museum-Institute Suren Manukyan.

Manana Hakobyan said there are quite a lot of documents in the Vatican archives about the Armenian Genocide some of which are now being handed to the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute. “At the moment specialists are working on some part of the documents, and after respective research they will be handed to the Museum. The documents are new, they are digitized, however, are not researched yet. You know, there are many documents, and I don’t know the exact number. Specialists now study some of them, they cannot hand to the Museum anything without a research”, she said.

Deputy director of the Museum-Institute Suren Manukyan said the documents should be studied, adding that they include the blanks of representatives of Vatican working in the Ottoman Empire during the Armenian Genocide years. “In other words, the talk is about the ambassadors working in the Ottoman Empire during those years. The documents, as I understood, are diplomatic records, there are both manuscripts and typewriters. They are very valuable documents that will have their place in our Museum. We will examine them in-detail soon”, he said.