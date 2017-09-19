Agora, ziggurat type castles found in Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Two tower-pyramids have been discovered in Kashatagh region, Artsakh. One of the findings has stairs underneath it, Bakur Karapetyan, director of Shushi Foundation told ARMENPRESS.

“Together with the Foundation of Armenian-studies research of the national academy of sciences, it was decided that the archaeology and ethnography institute will organize an expedition team for researching the newly discovered castles of Artsakh. Archaeologist Gagik Sargsyan found nearly 70 castles using modern technologies. The Shushi Foundation acquired a drone with the support of Archbishop Pargev, Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh. This was followed by the formation of maps to facilitate our work. Artak Gnuni from the Yerevan State University’s faculty of archaeology joined us, as well as scientific researcher of the archaeology institute Hrant Danielyan”, Karapetyan said.

Upon reaching Kashatagh, the team saw a castle with Cyclopean masonry, which was undistorted.

“We also discovered a huge tower here, which also has stairs underneath, up to 70 meters long”, he said.

These castles are classified as agoras and ziggurats. According to Karapetyan, the structures probably date back to the Iron Age.