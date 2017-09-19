Mayor Taron Margaryan participates in grand opening of Yerevan Open int’l chess tournament

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan, who also serves as president of the city’s chess federation, participated in the grand opening of Yerevan Open international chess tournament in Armenia’s chess academy. The event is being held for the second consecutive year.

Nearly 150 chess players from 13 countries, including 20 grandmasters are participating in this year’s tournament held September 18-27.

Mayor Margaryan delivered a speech at the grand opening, greeting the participants.

The Mayor’s speech was followed by remarks from Smbat Lputyan, first vice president of Armenia’s chess federation.