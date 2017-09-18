Arms sales can only aggravate the conflict – Artsakh’s FM comments on Russian arms sales to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Arms sales in a conflict zone can only aggravate the conflict and escalate the situation, Foreign Minister of Artsakh Karen Mirzoyan said during the topical discussion “Foreign policy agenda” in the sidelines of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora conference, answering a question about the Russian arms sales to Azerbaijan.

“We have a clear position on that issue and we have expressed it numerous times”, Mirzoyan said.

Referring to the question about Azerbaijan’s territorial claims from Artsakh, he clarified that according to the Constitution of Artsakh, no territory of Artsakh can have any other status. “All the territories of Artsakh have the same status and are an inseparable part of our country. We are guided by just this Constitutional provision”, the Foreign Minister of Artsakh concluded.