No “black list” will keep Artsakh closed for international community – Russian political scientist

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan’s absurd stance gives rise to a number of questions since that country loses its adequacy, Russian political scientist Stanislav Tarasov told Armenpress commenting on Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin’s first note posted in the social network after his release from the Azerbaijani jail.

“Lapshin’s case in general was an empty, meaningless initiative, and why Azerbaijan launched it, I still cannot understand. I think it pursued certain goals taking into account that Lapshin is a citizen of several countries, including Russia and Israel, he presents himself as a significant figure whose statements can change the public opinion. Azerbaijan needs to seriously think about its actions”, he said.

The political analyst emphasized that no “black list” will keep Artsakh closed for the international community. He said this will never happen.

“Journalists, lawmakers and political figures visited and will continue visiting Artsakh since they ought to be there taking into account the ongoing developments in the region”, Stanislav Tarasov said.