Vice Speaker Sharmazanov to voice about Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian policy at CSTO Parliamentary Assembly

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Alexander Lapshin recorded what has been stated by the Armenian side for years, that is Azerbaijan is an anti-democratic, racist state, Eduard Sharmazanov – Vice Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament, told Armenpress commenting on Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin’s first note posted in the social network after his release from the Azerbaijani prison.

“Azerbaijan carries out not only an anti-Armenian policy, but also abnormal policy in general. What Lapshin has said should be considered as a certain message for the international community: plus also the facts that the foreign national has not only been arrested, but he also was beaten, suffered tortures and attempt was made to present all of these as a suicide attempt. This proves that Azerbaijan state is completely based on the ideology of lie and frauds”, Sharmazanov said.

He compared Azerbaijan’s current policy with the policy of Young Turks, stating that the people of Artsakh should fight for their self-defense since nothing has changed in Azerbaijan’s calculations.

“This shows that there is a state in the 21st century which is a member of the Council of Europe, however, its main ideology is racism and Armenophobia”, he said.

Sharmazanov said like previously, now as well the Armenian delegations in various structures will voice about Azerbaijan’s such policy.

“The same we are going to do during the upcoming CSTO Parliamentary Assembly on October 12-14”, he said.