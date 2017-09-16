Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 September

Germany to further limit economic cooperation with Turkey – Chancellor Merkel


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany plans to further limit the economic cooperation with Turkey so that to reach the release of German nationals arrested in Turkey, TASS reports.

“We will have to further cut the cooperation with Turkey and revise the projects”, Merkel said.

According to the data, more than 50 German citizens are arrested in Turkey.



