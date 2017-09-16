Blogger Alexander Lapshin thanks everyone for helping him to pass through Azerbaijani nightmare

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin, who left for Israel after being pardoned in Azerbaijan, thanked everyone who helped him to pass through the Azerbaijani nightmare, reports Armenpress.

“I sincerely thank all those people who didn’t leave me alone while I was illegally imprisoned in the Azerbaijani jail for 7 months. I am grateful to the people who visited me and showed moral and actual support helping me to overcome the nightmare days spent in the Azerbaijani jail, it is first of all my family”, Lapshin writes on puerrtto.livejournal.com.

He also thanked the staff members of the embassies of Russia and Israel in Baku for visiting him during those difficult days.