Former ambassador of Azerbaijan to EU makes scandalous announcement over “Azerbaijani Laundromat”- sex scandal with participation of MEPs may come to surface

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Former ambassador of Azerbaijan to the EU Arif Mammadov has made a scandalous announcement over the Azerbaijani-linked corruption scheme called “Azerbaijani Laundromat”, ARMENPRESS reports Mammadov posted the announcement on his Facebook page.

The former ambassador writes that the next revelations that will come to surface following the investigation into the “Azerbaijani Laundromat” will be about a sex-scandal with the participation of Azerbaijan and MEPs.

“I have already written that the key lobbyist of Azerbaijan in France, the President of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France Jean-Francois Mancel and his wife are perverted and, sorry for giving so many details, they are fond of orgies. Almost all of the lobbyists have sexual deviations and strange sexual preferences. Baku was one of the beloved places for fun of different senators and MEPs. They come to Azerbaijan under the pretext of a working visit, but in reality they come to Baku for intimate relations and of course, it’s Azerbaijan who pays for all these. The hotel rooms where those meetings took place were equipped with cameras in advance and the authorities have videotaped everything.

I think our authorities, reading all these, will understand that I know much more”, reads Mammadov’s announcement.

The former ambassador supposes that following the recent noisy corruption revelations the mentioned footages can also come to the surface.

The European parliament has called for an investigation into revelations by the Guardian and media partners that Azerbaijan ran a secret $2.9bn (£2.2bn) slush fund to pay influential Europeans to paint a positive image of the authoritarian regime.

MEPs have demanded a “comprehensive” investigation into “attempts by Azerbaijan and other autocratic regimes ... to influence European decision-makers through illicit means”.