Levon Aronian defeats Ivanchuk in world cup qualifier


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian defeated Vasili Ivanchuk.

The game was part of the ongoing qualifiers of the world cup in Tbilisi. Aronian defeated Ukraine’s Ivanchuk on the 24th move.

Both grandmasters will face each other again on September 16.

 



