EU has stable stance on cooperation with Armenia – Ambassador Piotr Świtalski

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. States are competing with each other for attracting investments, and it is possible to bring much more European investments to Armenia only through very active participation and policy, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski – Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“We encourage the Armenian government to be more active on attracting foreign capital. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan’s government has implemented certain initiatives for improving the business environment. This also relates to customs and tax authorities. I hear positive opinions from many European business companies, this is right direction, but it is also necessary to search for other opportunities. I think the actions directed towards independence of state-legal system, fight against corruption are very important”, the EU Ambassador said, assuring that the European Union has a stable stance on cooperation with Armenia.