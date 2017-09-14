No serious disagreement exists between EU and Armenia - Piotr Świtalski

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The citizens of Armenia should decide what is better for their country, ARMENPRESS reports Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski said in response to the question about the draft on Armenia’s withdrawal from the EEU.

“I represent the European Union in this country. Hence, my main responsibility is to think about our relations and cooperation. I am very glad we are approaching the moment when an agreement will be signed between Armenia and the EU. The agreement is fully compatible with those commitments and obligations that Armenia may have in its other activities. This is our starting and end point, the rest refers only to the citizens of Armenia. Armenia is a free country and has the right to say what it thinks. If the decisions are not hostile towards the EU I am extremely happy for them”, said Piotr Świtalski, stating that so long he has not witnessed any unfriendly act against the EU and there are no serious