Armenian FM holds meeting with Russian special envoy Mikhail Shvydkoy


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian held a meeting on September 14 with special envoy Mikhail Shvydkoy, Russian Presidential representative for international cultural cooperation matters, the ministry said.

The sides had a comprehensive discussion over bilateral cultural and humanitarian partnership.

Nalbandian and Shvydkoy exchanged ideas over multilateral cooperation issues.



