Artsakh President visits Stepanakert youth and culture palace

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on September 14 visited the Stepanakert youth and culture palace and got acquainted with the final stage of capital reconstruction activities of its great hall, press service of the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

Thereafter the Head of the State visited construction sites of several objects and gave concrete instructions for the proper implementation of the activities.