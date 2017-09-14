Argentine-Armenian philanthropist Eduardo Eurnekian urges to build future in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Argentine-Armenian businessman and philanthropist Eduardo Eurnekian says the Eurnekian Secondary School is an investment for the future, for the children.

During the inauguration of the school’s new building, Eurnekian told reporters he likes the school very much. “I am very happy, everything is beautiful, built with a look into the future”, he said.

According to him, the future must be built little by little in Armenia.

“We must put our efforts here, the future is here, and this is my goal”, he said.