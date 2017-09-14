President of Artsakh hosts group of participants of international conference

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. On September 14 Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan hosted a group of participants of the "Modern Aspects of Rehabilitation in Medicine" 8th international conference, press service of the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

The meeting addressed diverse issues related to the sphere of healthcare.

President Sahakyan attached importance to such meetings and discussions considering them demanded in terms of developing medicine and application of best international practice in Artsakh.

Acting healthcare minister of Artsakh Karine Atayan also participated in the meeting.