Government grants jewelry company resident permit for Meridian FEZ

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government granted Aroyan LLC resident (operation) permit for the Meridian free economic zone.

During today’s Cabinet meeting, minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan said the company plans to be engaged in the jewelry sector, making 11 million dollars investments in 8 years.

The minister mentioned that up to 100 new jobs will be created during the 8 years.

“The company plans to export production to the following main destinations: Russia, Kazakhstan, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman”, he said.

The annual export volume will amount to nearly 2,5 million dollars.