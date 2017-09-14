Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 September

Armenia’s Civil Aviation chief to meet with Lufthansa executives in Germany


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Sergey Avetisyan, director of the General Department of Civil Aviation (GDCA) will visit Germany September 15-17 to meet with Lufthansa executives in Hamburg, the GDCA told ARMENPRESS.



