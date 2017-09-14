Armenia’s Civil Aviation chief to meet with Lufthansa executives in Germany
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Sergey Avetisyan, director of the General Department of Civil Aviation (GDCA) will visit Germany September 15-17 to meet with Lufthansa executives in Hamburg, the GDCA told ARMENPRESS.
